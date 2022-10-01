Sonali Bank inks agreement with Bangladesh Bank to join refinance scheme

Sonali Bank Limited signed a 'Participation Agreement' with the Bangladesh Bank to participate in a refinancing scheme of Tk1000 crore to develop the film industry.

Under the agreement, the bank will provide loan facilities to cinema hall owners for renovation and modernization of existing cinema halls and construction of new cinema halls, reads a press release.

On Thursday (29 September) at Bangladesh Bank conference Room, the agreement was signed by Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and Bangladesh Bank Department of off-site supervision Md Abdul Mannan.

Among others, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Md Mizanur Rahman Mazumder and high officials of both organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

Under the refinancing scheme, Bangladesh Bank distributes Tk1000 crore in its own source and participatory schedule banks will be implementing to disburse the fund to the cinema hall owners.