Sonali Bank inks agreement with Bangladesh Bank to join refinance scheme

Banking

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:32 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank inks agreement with Bangladesh Bank to join refinance scheme

TBS Report
01 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2022, 05:32 pm
Sonali Bank inks agreement with Bangladesh Bank to join refinance scheme

Sonali Bank Limited signed a 'Participation Agreement' with the Bangladesh Bank to participate in a refinancing scheme of Tk1000 crore to develop the film industry. 

Under the agreement, the bank will provide loan facilities to cinema hall owners for renovation and modernization of existing cinema halls and construction of new cinema halls, reads a press release. 

On Thursday (29 September) at Bangladesh Bank conference Room, the agreement was signed by Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Afzal Karim and Bangladesh Bank Department of off-site supervision Md Abdul Mannan. 

Among others, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Executive Director Md Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Md Mizanur Rahman Mazumder and high officials of both organizations were present in the signing ceremony.

Under the refinancing scheme, Bangladesh Bank distributes Tk1000 crore in its own source and participatory schedule banks will be implementing to disburse the fund to the cinema hall owners.

Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Orange-breasted Green Pigeon: A ‘Bengali Lombgalamb’ unknown to Bengali

8h | Panorama
Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

Bong Eats: Saptarshi and Insiya’s mission to take Bangalee cuisine to the world

11h | Food
Mark Buchanan. Sketch: TBS

How much more economic growth can the planet sustain?

3h | Panorama
Love Studio provides a break from reality, a moment to remember. Photo: Courtesy

Love Studio: Capturing dreams in frames

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mutual fund for low income population soon

Mutual fund for low income population soon

55m | Videos
Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

Will Putin stop after Western sanctions?

1h | Videos
Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

Cork sheet-made idol worth Tk10 lakh

1h | Videos
Kayaking in Dhaka!

Kayaking in Dhaka!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

3
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets

4
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Health

Bangladesh’s caesarean rate more than double the WHO-recommended level

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
Representational image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Economy

Saif Powertec to launch Chattogram-UAE direct cargo ship 