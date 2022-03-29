Sonali Bank ethical committee holds meeting

Banking

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 04:43 pm

Sonali Bank ethical committee holds meeting

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 04:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Ethical Committee for the Implementation of National Integrity Strategy of Sonali Bank Limited held its third meeting for the fiscal year 2021-2022 on Tuesday.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO & Managing Director and Convener of the Ethical Committee  Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan presided over the meeting, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors Md Murshedul Kabir, Niranjan Chandra Debnath, Md Mazibur Rahman, Sanchia Binte Ali, general managers and members of the Ethical Committee for the Implementation of National Integrity Strategy of Sonali Bank Limited were also present at the meeting.

