Sonali Bank chairman urges bankers to ensure global standard service

Banking

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 06:00 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank chairman urges bankers to ensure global standard service

Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui has called on bankers to ensure global standard services for their clients

TBS Report
01 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 06:00 pm
Sonali Bank chairman urges bankers to ensure global standard service

Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui has called on bankers to ensure global standard services for their clients.

He made the call while speaking at the orientation programme of the bank's newly promoted general managers on Monday, said a press release.

The orientation programme took place at the bank's head office.

CEO and Managing Director Ataur Rahman Prodhan, and the bank's Board of Directors Member Mofazzal Husain, were present at the orientation programme.

Sonali Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 