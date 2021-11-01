Sonali Bank chairman urges bankers to ensure global standard service

Sonali Bank Limited Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui has called on bankers to ensure global standard services for their clients.

He made the call while speaking at the orientation programme of the bank's newly promoted general managers on Monday, said a press release.

The orientation programme took place at the bank's head office.

CEO and Managing Director Ataur Rahman Prodhan, and the bank's Board of Directors Member Mofazzal Husain, were present at the orientation programme.