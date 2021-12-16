Sonali Bank celebrates Victory Day

Banking

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 07:37 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank celebrates Victory Day

TBS Report
16 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 07:37 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sonali Bank Limited celebrated the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Victory Day with due dignity.

As part of the day's programme, Bank's Board of Directors Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan hoisted the national flag in front of the bank bhaban in the morning, said a press release.

Later, they paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman.

The bank also organised a colorful cultural function in the afternoon.

Members of the board of directors, executives, officials, and employees of the bank were present in the day-long programme.

Sonali Bank / Victory Day / Golden Jubilee of Independence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

20h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

8h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

54m | Videos
What 16 December means to you?

What 16 December means to you?

59m | Videos
Mr Absar

Mr Absar

1h | Videos
The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

The reason why Niazi signed surrender doc at Racecourse

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company