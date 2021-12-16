Sonali Bank celebrates Victory Day

Sonali Bank Limited celebrated the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Victory Day with due dignity.

As part of the day's programme, Bank's Board of Directors Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan hoisted the national flag in front of the bank bhaban in the morning, said a press release.

Later, they paid homage by placing wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rhaman.

The bank also organised a colorful cultural function in the afternoon.

Members of the board of directors, executives, officials, and employees of the bank were present in the day-long programme.