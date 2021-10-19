Sonali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday

Banking

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 06:52 pm

Related News

Sonali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 06:52 pm
Sonali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday

Sonali Bank Limited celebrated the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. 

On the occasion, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, chairman of the bank's Board of Directors, and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan cut a cake at the conference room of the bank on Tuesday. 

All members of the Board of Directors, Deputy Managing Directors and Company Secretary were present on the occasion. 

They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all family members of Bangabandhu including Sheikh Russel and valiant freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War.

Sonali Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

2d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

3d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers