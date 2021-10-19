Sonali Bank celebrates Sheikh Russel’s birthday

Sonali Bank Limited celebrated the 58th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the occasion, Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, chairman of the bank's Board of Directors, and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan cut a cake at the conference room of the bank on Tuesday.

All members of the Board of Directors, Deputy Managing Directors and Company Secretary were present on the occasion.

They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all family members of Bangabandhu including Sheikh Russel and valiant freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives in the Liberation War.