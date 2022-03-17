Sonali Bank celebrates Bangabandhu’s birthday

Sonali Bank Limited has chalked out various programmes to celebrate the 102nd birthday of the Father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well as National Children's Day.

The bank's chairman of the board of directors Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, and CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan cut a cake at midnight on 17 March to celebrate the occasion, said a press release today (17 March).

To pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Md Murshedul Kabir placed a floral wreath around his portrait in Dhanmondi Road-32.

The bank also organised an art competition in the afternoon.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director Md Mazibur Rahman, Md Quamruzzaman Khan, General Manager Subash Chandra Das, Babul Md Alam, Tauhidul Islam, members of the board of directors, and other officials of the bank also attended the programme.

