Sonali Bank becomes 1st runner-up in Inter-Bank Chess Tournament-2022

Sonali Bank Limited has achieved the 2nd position in the Inter Bank Chess Tournament-2022.

Sonali Bank Deputy Managing Director Mazibur Rahman received the tropy on behalf of the bank from the chief guest Akram -Al-Hossain, former senior secretary and Chairman of Palli Sanchay Bank at National Sports Council Tower in Chess Federation Auditorium on 31 May, reads a press release.

Among others, Deputy General Manager of Employees Welfare and Transport Division Fakrul Islam, Assistant General Manager Romman Uddin and winners of the chess competition were also presents the occasion.

