Sonali Bank awarded for securing top rank in APA 2020-21

Sonali Bank Limited has been awarded by the Finance Ministry for securing top rank in Annaul Performance Agreement (APA) 2020-21 at a function held at the ministry's conference room at the secretariat on Monday (27 December).

Secretary of Financial Institution Division, Finance Ministry, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah handed over the crest and certificate to Sonali Bank Ltd CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan for securing first position among all government banks in implementing APA 2020-21, said a press release.

He hoped Sonali Bank would uphold the performance in the coming years too and congratulated Sonali Bank authority for their achievement to implement the indicators included in agreement held between the organisations.

Expressing his satisfaction for the achievement, Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan greeted all the employees for their outstanding contribution to provide services to the doorstep during pandemic.

Ministry officials, executives of different banks and financial institutions were present on the award giving ceremony.

The Financial Institution division of Finance Ministry singed the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2020-21 with 17 banks, insurance firms and others financial organisations to ensure their development to provide services to the people, the press release added.

Sonali bank Limited scored 92.8 out of 100 ranking number one among the state-owned banks category.