Sonali Bank to assist BGMEA to revive Ctg RMG industry

Sonali Bank Limited has pledged work with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to revive Chattogram's readymade garments (RMG) sector.

Sonali Bank Chattogram General Manager Md Ali Ashraf Abu Taher assured the BGMEA leaders at a meeting held at of BGMEA Chattogram on Sunday, said a press release.

"In the past, different garment factories have been wrecked due to strikes, blockades, political instability, economic slump, non-repatriation of genuine export value, and cancellation of purchase orders," said BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam.

For a long time, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has been working with several departments, including the Finance Ministry, the Commerce Ministry, and the Bangladesh Bank, to solve the challenges of the suffering garment sector, he added.

He requested Sonali Bank's sincere cooperation in resolving the liabilities of the concerned apparel industries.

At the meeting, BGMEA Director M Ahsanul Hoque, former director SM Sajedul Islam, owners of the sick garment industry, and higher officials of Sonali Bank were present.