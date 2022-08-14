Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

Banking

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:03 pm

From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir

The government has appointed new managing directors to three state-owned banks — Sonali, Agrani and Rupali. 

The Financial Institution Division under the Ministry of Finance issued three separate circulars announcing the appointments on Sunday (14 August).

Afzal Karim, managing director of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Sonali Bank for the next three years.

Murshedul Kabir, deputy managing director of Sonali Bank, has been made CEO and MD of Agrani Bank and Rupali Bank's Deputy Managing Director Mohammad Jahangir has been promoted to the post of its MD for a three-year term. 

Afzal Karim replaced Sonali Bank MD Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Murshedul Kabir replaced Shams-ul Islam and Mohammad Jahangir replaced Obayed Ullah Al Masud.

Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan had been the CEO and MD of Sonali Bank Limited since August 2019. Prior to this, he was the CEO and MD of Rupali Bank Limited, which was preceded by his brief stint as the MD of Probashi Kallyan Bank.

Shams Ul Islam had been the CEO of Agrani Bank since 2016.

Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud had been the CEO and MD of Sonali Bank from August 2016 to August 2019. Then he joined the Rupali Bank as its CEO and MD.

