Social Islami Bank receives Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) received Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022 in the category of "Best Innovation– Finance Innovation in Banks".

Bangladesh Innovation Conclave conferred the award on SIBL for innovating International Insta Remit (Money in Minutes) at a ceremony held at Le Meridien recently. 

SIBL Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam received the award from Salman F Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister. 

Abu Reza Yeahia, additional managing director of SIBL, and Akmal Hossain, EVP & Head of International Division, were also present at the ceremony. 

International Insta Remit (Money in Minutes) is an outward remittance product which makes money transfer easier and safer from Bangladesh to over 200+ countries & territories through Western Union within the Bangladesh Bank's purview. 

International Insta Remit is a unique money transfer service comprising Insta Edu Remit (Student File facility), Insta Family Remit (Family remittance facility), Insta Medi Remit (Medical File facility). 

