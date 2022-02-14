Social Islami Bank Ltd inaugurates three new sub-branches

Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has opened three new sub-branches at Nakhal Para under Kawran Bazar, Razarhat under Roazerhat and Autapara under Pabna Branch on Monday (14 February) through virtual platform.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank Zafar Alam inaugurated the sub-branches as chief guest, said a press release on Monday (14 February).

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Md Yeahia delivered the welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony.

Additional Managing Director Md Tajul Islam and Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Md Moniruzzaman, and Head of Branches Control and General Banking Division Saif Al Amin were also present in the programme.

Managers of Kawran Bazar, Roazarhat and Pabna Branch along with local dignitaries also attended the event.