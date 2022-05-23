Social Islami Bank launches ‘Remittance and Deposit Product Campaign’

Photo: Courtesy

Social Islami Bank Limited launched a two-month long "Remittance & Deposit Product Campaign-2022" on Sunday (22 May) at its head office.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the campaign as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, and divisional heads along with senior officials of the head office also attended the launching ceremony.