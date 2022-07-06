Social Islami Bank holds its 27th AGM

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:11 pm

Social Islami Bank holds its 27th AGM

The shareholders of the bank approved a 10 percent dividend (5% cash, 5% stock) for the financial year 2021 at the AGM

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 07:11 pm
Social Islami Bank holds its 27th AGM

The 27th Annual General Meeting of Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) was held on 6 July through a virtual platform.

The shareholders of the bank approved a 10 percent dividend (5% cash, 5% stock) for the financial year 2021 at the AGM, reads a press release. 

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Board of Directors, presided over the meeting. Vice Chairman, Directors and shareholders of the Bank were present at the meeting.

Managing Director & CEO Zafar Alam, Additional Managing Director and Deputy Managing Directors of the Bank were also present in the meeting. The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the performance of the Bank and suggested different guidelines for the virtual meeting. The AGM was conducted by the Company Secretary (CC) Md. Nazmul Ahsan, FCS.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman of the Bank said that SIBL has been maintaining steady growth despite the worldwide economic slowdown. The bank is very much aware of its responsibilities toward all stakeholders. He is strongly optimistic about the continuation of the growth of the Bank.

The Managing Director & CEO expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Board of Directors, shareholders, stakeholders and employees.

He expected that the shareholders & clients would continue to support like previous years for keeping up the trend of growth in the future. He deeply believes that SIBL will achieve its desired goals under the prudent guidance of the Board of Directors. 

