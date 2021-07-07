Social Islami Bank holds its 26th AGM

Banking

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 05:06 pm

The shareholders of the bank approved a 10 percent dividend (5% cash, 5% stock) for the financial year 2020 at the AGM

The 26th Annual General Meeting of Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) was held on Monday through a virtual platform due to coronavirus pandemic.

The shareholders of the bank approved a 10 percent dividend (5% cash, 5% stock) for the financial year 2020 at the AGM, reads a press release. 

Professor Md Anwarul Azim Arif, chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank and former vice-chancellor of University of Chittagong presided over the meeting.

Belal Ahmed, vice chairman; Md Sayedur Rahman, vice chairman, Board of Directors, and shareholders of the bank were present at the meeting.

Additional Managing Director Md Tajul Islam and Deputy Managing Directors of the bank were also present at the meeting.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction for the performance of the bank and suggested different guidelines on the virtual meeting. The AGM was conducted by Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman of the bank said that SIBL has been maintaining a steady growth despite the worldwide economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank is very much aware of its responsibilities towards all stakeholders.

