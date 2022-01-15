Social Islami Bank holds annual business conference

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 04:49 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has held its two-day long annual business conference - 2022 at Le Meridien Hotel, Dhaka.

SIBL Chairman Md Mahbub Ul Alam attended the conference as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam presided over the meeting, said a press release.

Md Mahbub ul Alam said, "SIBL has been contributing to Bangladesh's economy for 26 years through its innovation, productivity, accountability, technical advancement, and inclusive banking procedures."

The chairman stated that the bank has been working to ensure the welfare of its customers.

"Appropriate business strategies have been adopted in order to achieve the bank's profit and business growth in 2022," said Zafar Alam.

The CEO also urged all to work together to achieve the target.

Md Sayedur Rahman, vice-chairman, Md Kamal Uddin, Md Jahangir Hossain, and Jebunnessa Akbar, directors of SIBL's board of directors, were present as special guests.

