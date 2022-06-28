Social Islami Bank donates to PM’s relief and welfare fund

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) donated Tk10 crore to "Prime Minister's Relief & Welfare Fund" for the well-being of the recently flood-affected people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was virtually connected from Ganobhaban while the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Dr Ahmad Kaikaus received a donation cheque from Social Islami Bank Ltd Chairman Dr Md. Mahbub Ul Alam and Managing Director and CEO Abu Reza Md Yeahia in a programme at Prime Minister's Office on Monday (27 June), said a press release.

Chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) and representatives of other banks were also present.