Social Islami Bank arranges get-together for employees in Cumilla

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a get together programme in Cumilla with the participation of employees from 26 branches and 21 sub-branches of greater Cumilla and Noakhali regions recently.

SIBL Chairman Mahbub Ul Alam was present as the chief guest while Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam presided over the ceremony, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Yeahia, Deputy Managing Directors Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah were present as special guests in the programme.

The bank's IRMD Head Towhid Hossain, SME & AFD Head Sadat Ahmad Khan, Marketing & Brand Communication Head Moniruzzaman were also present on the occasion.