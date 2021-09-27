SME needs credit the most: BB

The central bank has determined the demand for loans in the restoration of 13 sectors, including the SME sector, affected severely by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Manufacturing was hard hit, followed by the service and SME sectors. The government has declared a massive low-cost stimulus program of Tk1.21 lakh crore for all sectors," Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir said in a study report released on Sunday.

The report said the SME sector would require adequate financial support to revive its businesses. The recovery might be slow, but steady growth may be achieved in due course if proper financial support is ensured.

Garments and textiles are the second-highest credit-deserving sector impacted severely by cancelled export orders and lower demand, it added.

According to the report, the government has deployed sizable stimulus packages targeting this industry, which has helped the sector to revive quickly.

In the study conducted at 59 banks, 42 respondents felt trade and commerce have the potential to grow fast and would require more credit to regain momentum and get back on track.

The report has identified travel and tourism, real estate, and education as being among the top five Covid-affected sectors.

In the report, the Bangladesh Bank strongly encouraged the introduction of two special bonds – the Bangabandhu Centenary Bond and the Pro-poor Bond – to help affected industries and individuals recover.

The report said the government may float a special bond to mark the 100th Birth Anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to materialise his long-term vision, and the fund can be used for Bangladesh's transition to a developed economy by 2041.

The government can also issue a special social safety bond – Pro-poor Bond (PPB) – to address short-term socioeconomic setbacks due to the pandemic.

The proceeds of this bond could be used for people who have lost their jobs and whose livelihoods have been severely affected, pulling them up and out of the poverty line, by ensuring employment security.

In particular, this bond can fund projects to tackle unemployment due to the pandemic, and the government could announce some public work projects for jobless informal sector workers for a limited time. A number of countries have already taken up such initiatives.

The study report said the SME sector has the highest need for credit followed by RMG and textiles, trade and commerce, agro-based industries, agriculture itself, real estate and construction, travel tourism and restaurants, health care, transport, communication and IT, consumer credit, education, electricity, power and gas, and the ship-breaking and building sector.