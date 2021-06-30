SM Bakhtiar Alam elected IFIL Chairman

SM Bakhtiar Alam has been elected as the Chairman of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL).

The decision came at the 285th meeting of the Board of Directors held at IFIL Head Office at Tejgaon on 28 June, read a press release.

He is a Sponsor Director of IFIL. Previously, he served as the chairman of the Board of Directors, Executive and Audit Committee of IFIL.

He established Prophecy Furnishers in 1974 and subsequently established Prophecy Furnishers Limited, country's first 100% export oriented furniture company.

He obtained MSc degree with BSc Honors from the University of Dhaka. He is a life registered graduate of the University of Dhaka and a permanent member of Dhaka Club.

He is a former chairman and founding treasurer of Eastern University and currently a member of the Board of Trustee of the university.

He is also a patron of several educational and social organizations.

Bakhtiar Alam is the chairman of the non-profit organization 'HEAL Bangladesh Foundation' and a chartered member of the Bangladesh Liberation War Museum.