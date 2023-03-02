Singapore’s DBS Bank officially launches Dhaka representative office

TBS Report
02 March, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 08:54 pm

Singapore’s DBS Bank officially launches Dhaka representative office

DBS Bank, one of Singapore's leading banks, has inaugurated its Dhaka representative office, marking its expansion into its 19th global market.

The inauguration took place at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday and was attended by Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman (senior secretary) of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, as a special guest.

He said, "I am pleased that DBS, Southeast Asia's largest bank, has chosen to establish a presence in Bangladesh. ​I am confident that we will benefit from its partnership in Bangladesh's journey towards becoming an international business hub and global incubator for innovation, sustainability and entrepreneurship."

As a special guest, Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal said, "The establishment of this representative office is a milestone for Bangladesh as we are expanding our international banking relationships. I am hopeful that this will be a mutually beneficial partnership for the development of new financial products and investment opportunities."

DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said, "In recent years, DBS has already been providing trade finance and advisory services in Bangladesh. The establishment of DBS Dhaka will provide further impetus to the bank's activities and greater market connectivity for DBS customers globally."

DBS Group Head of Institutional Banking Tan Su Shan and DBS Dhaka Chief Representative Tahsina Banu were also present at the occasion together with more than 100 of DBS' top clients, business partners and employees, as well as local government officials.

DBS has received the "Safest Bank in Asia" award from Global Finance for 14 consecutive years, from 2009 to 2022.
 

