SIBL signs agreement with BB over automated challan system

Social Islami bank Limited (SIBL) has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank on Automated Challan System (ACS) on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by Md Tajul Islam, Managing Director (Current Charge) of SIBL and Md Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Bangladesh Bank in presence of Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, said a press release.

Under the agreement, all the branches of Social Islami Bank will collect passport fees, VAT, tax and other government fees.

AKM Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Walid Mahmud Sobhani, SEVP and CFO, Md Sultan Badsha, Head of ICT, Md Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication of SIBL and other senior officials of both the organisations were also present.