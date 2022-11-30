SIBL received 'Digital E-Marketplace Champion' award

Social Islami Bank Limited has been awarded as "Digital E-Marketplace Champion" for participating the highest number of foreign exchange transactions through Trade Assets Limited, a digital foreign trade platform.

Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO of SIBL, received the award from Azizunnessa Huq Dolly, CEO of Trade Assets Ltd, read a media release.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division, and senior officials were also present on the occasion.