SIBL organised workshop on ‘Shariah Awareness in Banking Operation’

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a workshop on "Shariah Awareness in Banking Operation" virtually on Wednesday (18 May) at its head office.

Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, delivered a speech as the chief guest, said a press release.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the programme and expressed his views on Shariah awareness in banking operation.

Mufti Sayeed Ahmed Muzaddedi, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke at the event as chief discussant while Dr Mohammad Monzur E Elahi, member secretary of Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke as special discussant.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, officials of the head office, branches and subbranches of Rajshahi region also attended the workshop.