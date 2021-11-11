SIBL opens new subbranch Dasher Bazar at Barlekha
Social Islami Bank Limited inaugurated its 94th subbranch namely Dasher Bazar Sub Branch at Barlekha, Moulvibazar on 11 November.
Deputy Managing Director Abu Naser Chowdhury inaugurated the subbranch through virtual platform.
Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque, deputy managing directors, Abdul Hannan Khan, company secretary, Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication division, Saif Al-Amin, head of branches control and general banking division, manager of Barlekha branch, in-charge of the subbranch and other local dignitaries also attended the programme.