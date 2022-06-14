SIBL opens 10 agent banking outlets 

Social Islami Bank opened 10 new agent banking outlets on 14 June at its head office. 

SIBL Chairman Dr Md Mahbub Ul Alam inaugurated the agent outlets as the chief guest while then bank's Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam presided over the programme, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Yeahia delivered a welcome speech at the event. 

Deputy Managing Directors Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Head of HRD Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Moniruzzaman, Head of Agent Banking Mashiur Rahman were also present. 

Managers of different branches, agents and local dignitaries also joined the programme virtually.

The agent banking outlets are at Jahajmara in Noakhali, at Chandla Bazar and Choumohani in Cumilla, at Nabigonj in Narayangonj, at Dhanaidaha Bazar in Natore, at Putiakhali Mirerhat and Rajapur Sadar in Jhalokathi, at

Magura Bazar in Jashore, at Gondhobbo Bazar in Laxmipur and at Kalibari Bazar in Satkhira.

