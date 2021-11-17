SIBL launches Uttarkhan sub-branch in Dhaka 

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has inaugurated its 96th Sub-branch at Uttarkhan in Dhaka.

SIBL Deputy Managing Director Md Shamsul Hoque inaugurated the sub-branch through a virtual platform, said a press release.

SIBL Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication Division Md Moniruzzaman, Head of BC and GB Saif Al-Amin alongside the in-charge of new branch and manager of the Dakkhinkhan branch also attended the programme.