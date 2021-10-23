SIBL inaugurates Munshirhat branch in Cumilla

Social Islami Bank Limited inaugurated its 169th branch at Munshirhat in Cumilla.

SIBL Managing Director and CEO Quazi Osman Ali recently inaugurated the branch in Chauddagram upazila of the district as chief guest through virtual platform, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director Md Tajul Islam; Deputy Managing Directors Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque and Md Shamsul Hoque; Company Secretary Abdul Hannan Khan; Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Division Md Moniruzzaman; Head of BC & GBD Saif Al-Amin were present in the programme.

Manager of Munshirhat branch, senior officials and other local dignitaries also attended the programme.