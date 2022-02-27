SIBL holds Town Hall Meeting in Chattogram

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged Town Hall Meeting at Classic World Convention Hall in Chattogram on 26 February.

Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of the Bank, attended the meeting as chief guest, said a press release.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Abu Naser Chowdhury and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors, and Md Towhid Hossain, EVP and head of IRMD, were present in the programme as special guests.

Sayed Md Sohel, SVP and regional head of Chattogram region delivered welcome speech on the occasion.

The Management expressed satisfaction on the overall business progress of branches and sub branches of Chattogram region and chalked out various policies to achieve business target.

The employees of 33 branches and 27 sub-branches of Chattogram region also attended the meeting.