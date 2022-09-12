SIBL holds get-together for remittance clients in Gulshan 

The Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged a remittance client get-together recently at its Gulshan Branch to create awareness of sending remittances through legal channels and its importance in the socio-economic condition of the country.

The bank's MD and CEO Zafar Alam attended the event as chief guest, reads a press release issued in this regard on Monday.

Meanwhile Chief Remittance Officer Md Mosharraf Hossain was present as the special guest.

SIBL Gulshan branch Manager Md Abdul Mottaleb presided over the event.



A huge number remittance beneficiaries attended the program and expressed a strong will to collect money through legal banking channels.

