SIBL holds closing ceremony of training course on 'Entrepreneurship Development'

Banking

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 05:14 pm

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited organised the closing ceremony of a month-long training course on Entrepreneurship Development for developing entrepreneurs and making new entrepreneurs under the Skills for Employment Investment Program (SEIP) tranche-3 Project. 

The SME & Agri Investment Department of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited conducted the month-long training course arranged under the supervision of SME & Special Program Department of Bangladesh Bank at the bank's Training Academy, reads a press release.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Mohammed Younus attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed crests and certificates among the participating young entrepreneurs. 

The Director of Bangladesh Bank's SME and Special Program Department Jaker Hossain was present as a special guest on the occasion.  

Among others the Deputy Managing Director of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Shahjahan Shiraj, the Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank's SME and Special Program Department Arifuzzaman, the Joint Director Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, the Principal of Shahjalal Islami Bank Training Academy Saidur Rahman, the Head of SME & Agricultural Investment Department of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Abdur Rahim were present in the programme. 

There were 25 potential young entrepreneurs who participated in the training course and organized a stall with various SME products in the training academy premises. The invited guests including the Chairman of the Bank visited the stall.

