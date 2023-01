Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) has donated Tk4 crore to Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project – 2.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received the donation cheque from Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO of SIBL, at Prime Minister's Office on 15 January, reads a press release.

Ashrayan Project–2 is a government project under Prime Minister's Office through which houses are built for landless and homeless families.