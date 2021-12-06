SIBL distributes agricultural finance to soybean, chili cultivators in Subornochar

Banking

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 09:22 pm

SIBL distributes agricultural finance to soybean, chili cultivators in Subornochar

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) distributed agricultural finance at a 4% profit rate among about 300 soybean and chili cultivators of Subarnachar in Noakhali. 

Noakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Khurshed Alam Khan was present as chief guest while SIBL Additional Managing Director Md Tajul Islam and Subornochar UNO Chaiti Sarbabidya were the special guests, reads a press release.

SIBL Deputy Managing Director Md Sirajul Hoque presided over the programme.

Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & Head of SME & AFD, Md Moniruzzaman, SVP & Head of Marketing & Brand Communication Division, Muhammed Abdus Sahid, Manager, Maizdee Branch of SIBL, were present at the programme along other invited guests and local dignitaries. Senior officials of SIBL, soybean and chili cultivators were also present.

Mohammed Khurshed Alam Khan praised the SIBL initiative and expected that the poverty level would be lessened in this region through this kind of initiative and Bangladesh would achieve capacity to meet the demand of soybean reducing import dependency. 

Tajul Islam said that SIBL for the fourth time disbursed agricultural finance at 4% profit rate among soybean and chili cultivators of Subornochar and also hoped that investment facilities would be extended gradually among more farmers.

