SIBL distributes agricultural finance among Jhenaidah farmers

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) in association with Socio-economic Health Education Organization distributed agricultural finance among the farmers of Jhenaidah Region on Saturday.

Jhenaidah Deputy Commissioner Monira Begum was present as the chief guest while SIBL Managing Director and CEO Zafar Alam was the chief discussant at the event.

SIBL Deputy Managing Director Sirajul Hoque was the special guest while Jhenaidah ADC Salim Reza presided over the programme.

Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP & Head of SME of SIBL; Shamsul Alam, executive director of Socio-economic Health Education Organization; Abu Bakar Siddique, manager of Jashore Branch; and Humayun Kabir, FAVP Marketing and Brand Communication Division of SIBL were also present in the programme.