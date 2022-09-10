SIBL congratulates its promoted officers

Social Islami Bank Limited arranged a program to congratulate the officers who got promotion in 2022 at Officers Club, Dhaka on 9 September 2022.

Dr. Md Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director & CEO, presided over the program.

The management congratulated the promoted officers and handed over the crest, reads a press release.

Md Kamal Uddin & Dr. Md Jahangir Hossain, Director, and Professor Dr. Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, Independent Director of SIBL, were also present on the occasion as special guests.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md Shamsul Hoque & Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, Kazi Obaidul Al-Faruk, Head of HRD, and senior officials attended the event. Around 2000 officers of 50 branches of Dhaka and adjacent regions attended the grand program.