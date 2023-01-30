SIBL chairman, AMD reportedly resign

Banking

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 08:59 pm

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) Chairman Mahbub ul Alam and Additional Managing Director Abu Reza Mohammad Yahya have reportedly handed in their resignations amid reports of mismanagement in loan disbursement.

Wishing anonymity, several senior officials of the bank confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Earlier in 2017, seven directors of the bank resigned while nine new directors were inducted in the board on the same day following the change of its ownership.

The former vice-chancellor of Chittagong University Anwarul Azim was first made the chairman of SIBL after the changeover. Later, Mahbub ul Alam became the chairman of the bank. 

After five years of change in ownership and management, the Bangladesh Bank found major irregularities in SIBL's loan disbursement. 

According to the central bank, many of the new loans given by SIBL did not follow proper procedures. For this reason, the bank's loan of Tk5,500 crore is eligible to be defaulted again. 

According to SIBL, the bank's default rate is 5%. However, if calculated on the basis of Bangladesh Bank's inspection report, the bank's defaulted loan rate will be more than 23%.

