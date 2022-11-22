SIBL celebrates 27th anniversary

Social Islami Bank Limited celebrated its 27th anniversary at the head office by cutting a cake on Tuesday (22 November).

Md Sayedur Rahman, vice chairman of the bank, was present as the chief guest while Zafar Alam, managing director and CEO, presided over the programme, said a press release.

Md Kamal Uddin, Dr Md Jahangir Hossain, Jebunnessa Akbar, and Professor Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, PhD, and directors of the bank were present on the occasion as special guests.

Among others, Abu Reza Md Yeahia, additional managing director, Md Shamsul Hoque, Mohammad Forkanullah, Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing directors and the executives from the head office were also present in the event.