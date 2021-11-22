SIBL celebrates 26th anniversary

Banking

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 07:07 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) celebrated its 26th anniversary on Monday (22 November).

The anniversary programme was celebrated by cutting a cake at the bank's head office, said a press release.

SIBL Chairman Professor Md Anwarul Azim Arif was present at the occasion as the chief guest.

Professor Md Anwarul Azim Arif expressed his thanks and gratitude to clients, shareholders, regulators and well-wishers on 26 years' successful journey of the bank.

The managing director and CEO of the bank, Quazi Osman Ali presided over the programme and spoke about various achievements of the bank in his welcome speech.

He also emphasised on sincerity, dedication and excellent client service in order to stay as a leading bank in the country.

M Kamal Uddin and Dr Md Jahangir Hossain, directors of the bank; Md Tajul Islam, additional managing director; Abu Naser Chowdhury, Md Sirajul Hoque, Md Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, deputy managing directors; Abdul Hannan Khan, company secretary, among others, were also present, the press release added.

All branches, sub-branches, agent banking outlets of the bank also observed the anniversary programme.

