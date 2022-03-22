SIBL arranges employee get together in Khulna

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) recently organised an employee get together at a local hotel in Khulna.

Officials of some 25 branches and nine subbranches of the Southern region recently took part in the event, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Md Mahbub Ul Alam, chairman of SIBL, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, SIBL MD and CEO, presided over the ceremony.

Abu Reza Md Yeahia, AMD and Md Sirajul Hoque, DMD, were present as special guests in the program.

Besides, Md Towhid Hossain, head of IRMD, Sadat Ahmad Khan, head of SME and AFD, Md Moniruzzaman, head of marketing and brand communication, were also present on the occasion.