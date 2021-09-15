shurjoPay offers free payment gateway to educational institutions

shurjoPay, a digital payment platform, has offered a free payment facility for educational institutions around Bangladesh.

Stakeholders in the education sector of Bangladesh can avail of the offer along with the installation services for free, said a press release.

With limited physical movement due to the pandemic, this online payment gateway is a safe option in solving the existing payment collection problems - making or receiving payment either as tuition fees, examinations, or any fee for that matter.

shurjoPay is also offering the digital payment solution to institutions that don't even have a website making the transactions easy, secure, and swift.

shurjoMukhi Limited MD & CEO Fida Haq said, "Our country has around 18 million primary school students and many more in colleges, universities, and other educational institutes. Their parents have to wait in line for long hours to pay their tuition fees, which is highly inconvenient. Hence, it is necessary to bring about a change in the current payment ecosystem and help introduce a paradigm shift. shurjoPay is offering exactly that."

The gateway facilitates VISA, MasterCard, AmEx, Diners Club, Nexus or QCash card along with bKash, Nagad, tap, upay, MCash, Rocket, and many more. That means one can receive payments easily on the internet via any of the above mediums.