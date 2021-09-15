shurjoPay offers free payment gateway to educational institutions

Banking

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 11:31 am

Related News

shurjoPay offers free payment gateway to educational institutions

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 11:10 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 11:31 am
shurjoPay offers free payment gateway to educational institutions

shurjoPay, a digital payment platform, has offered a free payment facility for educational institutions around Bangladesh.

Stakeholders in the education sector of Bangladesh can avail of the offer along with the installation services for free, said a press release.

With limited physical movement due to the pandemic, this online payment gateway is a safe option in solving the existing payment collection problems - making or receiving payment either as tuition fees, examinations, or any fee for that matter.

shurjoPay is also offering the digital payment solution to institutions that don't even have a website making the transactions easy, secure, and swift.

shurjoMukhi Limited MD & CEO Fida Haq said, "Our country has around 18 million primary school students and many more in colleges, universities, and other educational institutes. Their parents have to wait in line for long hours to pay their tuition fees, which is highly inconvenient. Hence, it is necessary to bring about a change in the current payment ecosystem and help introduce a paradigm shift. shurjoPay is offering  exactly that."

The gateway facilitates VISA, MasterCard, AmEx, Diners Club, Nexus or QCash card along with bKash, Nagad, tap, upay, MCash, Rocket, and many more. That means one can receive payments easily on the internet via any of the above mediums.

shurjoPay / Online Payment Service / Online Payment / Digital Payment / digital payments service

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers