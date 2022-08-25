Shimanto Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank

Shimanto Bank has signed an agreement with the Bangladesh Bank (BB) for providing term loan facilities to CMSME customers under a refinance scheme of Tk25,000 crore of the central bank.

Rafiqul Islam, managing director and CEO, Shimanto Bank and Md Jaker Hossain, director, SME and Special Programs Department, BB, exchanged the agreement paper in the presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, Abu Farah Md Nasser, deputy governor, BB, and Md Obaidul Hoque, executive director, BB, said a press release.

Cluster CMSME entrepreneurs, women, entrepreneurs with special needs and entrepreneurs affected by any disaster will get priority to avail financing facilities under this scheme.