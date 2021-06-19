Shimanto Bank Limited organises virtual BAMLCO conference

Shimanto Bank Ltd has organised a virtual "Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer's (BAMLCO) Conference 2021" on Saturday.

Head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan was present as Chief Guest and Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank Ltd Muklesur Rahman was present as Special Guest in the Conference.

Syed Kamrul Islam, Deputy General Manager, BFIU; Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO); Arab Fazlur Rahman, Head of Business, Branch Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers (BAMLCOs) along with Department Anti Money Laundering Compliance Officers of the bank also participated in the conference.