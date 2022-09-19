Shimanto Bank launches ‘FastPay’ EMI service

Banking

TBS Report 
19 September, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 03:28 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shimanto Bank has recently launched "FastPay"- a special credit card feature at its corporate head office in Dhaka. 

Under this service, Shimanto Bank credit cardholders will be able to purchase their desired products from the selected merchant outlets or e-commerce sites and enjoy 0% interest EMI (Equated Monthly Installment) for up to 36 months.

This special feature can be availed for products ranging from modern home appliances to the latest gadgets, furniture to lifestyle products etc. Shimanto Bank Managing Director and CEO Rafiqul Islam officially launched the service.

Higher officials of the bank were also present at the ceremony, reads a press release issued in this regard.

