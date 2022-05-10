Shimanto Bank contributes 5% of CSR Budget to PM Education Assistant Trust

Shimanto Bank Ltd has contributed 5 per cent of its CSR budget for the year 2022 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust recently.

Shimanto Bank's Managing Director and CEO Rafiqul Islam handed over the Cheque to Mr. Kazi Delwar Hossain, Director (Joint Secretary), 'Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust', read a press release issued on Tuesday.

Senior officials from both of organizations were present in the program.

Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust is a Bangladesh government trust fund under the Ministry of Education responsible for providing scholarships to underprivileged students based on merit.

