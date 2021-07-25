Shibbir Mahmud elected vice-chairman of IFIL

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 03:15 pm
Shibbir Mahmud elected vice-chairman of IFIL

The decision was made at the 285th meeting of the board of directors held at IFIL head office

Shibbir Mahmud has been elected vice-chairman of Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL).

The decision was made at the 285th meeting of the board of directors held at IFIL head office in Tejgaon recently, said a press release. 

Shibbir Mahmud is also a sponsor director of IFIL. 

He started 100% export oriented garments business and subsequently started garments accessories in Bangladesh. 

Within a short span of time he has become a very prominent figure in garment accessories sub-sector. 

He is the chairman of Swiss Tex Group and associated with Swis Tex Ltd., Euro Label Ltd., Swis Tex Packaging & Accessories Ltd. and Swis Tex Printers Ltd. 

Shibbir Mahmud is also involved in various social activities and he is also a member of syndicate and board of trustee of Ahsanaullah University of Science and Technology. 

He is a founder of Janata Degree College, Lakshmipur and president of the governing body of the college in the session 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. 

