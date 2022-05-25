Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited celebrated 11th anniversary

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 08:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's capital market listed company, Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited celebrated its 11th anniversary on 25 May.

Marking the anniversary, a Doa Mahfil was organised at the head office of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited in Motijheel, said a press release.

Md Sanaullah Shahid, chairman of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited, was present as chief guest.

Board of Directors' Chairman Mohammed Younus and Directors Akkas Uddin Mollah and Khandaker Shakib Ahmed were also present as special guests on the occasion.

Among others, Managing Director (CC) Abdul Aziz, Additional Managing Director Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors Md Shahjahan Shiraj, M Akhter Hossain, Nasim Sekander, and Md Nazimuddoula, Head of Public Relations and Bank Foundation Md Shamsuddoha, Company Secretary Md Abul Bashar, CFO Md Jafar Sadeq of the bank, and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited Md Anwar Hossain were also present on the occasion.

