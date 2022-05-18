Shahjalal Islami Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited received a letter of appreciation from Bangladesh Bank for successful loan disbursement under Refinancing Scheme at a function held at the A. N. Hamidullah Conference Room of Bangladesh Bank Head Office on May 18, 2022.

Among the scheduled banks that are 100% successful in disbursing loans under the said scheme, 17 banks are given a letter of appreciation. the Managing Director (Current Charge) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Abdul Aziz, received the letter of appreciation from the Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir.

In the fiscal years of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the economic activities of the country decreased significantly and there was a danger of creating various crisis situations including reduction in food production.

In this regard, in order to maintain the momentum in the economic activities of the country and to continue food production, Bangladesh Bank has set up a special refinancing scheme of Tk. 5,000.00 (five thousand) Crore. Under the scheme, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited received the award in recognition of being able to disburse 100% loan at the end of the stipulated term of the scheme against the allocation of Tk. 60.00 (sixty) crore.

Among others the Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank A. K. M Sajedur Rahman Khan, the Executive Director of Agricultural Credit Department Md. Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, the General Manager of Agricultural Credit Department Md. Abdul Hakim and the Head of SME & Agri Investment Division of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Md. Abdur Rahim were also present.

