Shahjalal Islami Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

Banking

18 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 08:58 pm

Shahjalal Islami Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

18 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 08:58 pm
Shahjalal Islami Bank receives letter of appreciation from BB for successful loan disbursement

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited received a letter of appreciation from Bangladesh Bank for successful loan disbursement under Refinancing Scheme at a function held at the A. N. Hamidullah Conference Room of Bangladesh Bank Head Office on May 18, 2022.

Among the scheduled banks that are 100% successful in disbursing loans under the said scheme, 17 banks are given a letter of appreciation. the Managing Director (Current Charge) of Shahjalal Islami Bank Abdul Aziz, received the letter of appreciation from the Governor of Bangladesh Bank Fazle Kabir. 

In the fiscal years of 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the economic activities of the country decreased significantly and there was a danger of creating various crisis situations including reduction in food production.

In this regard, in order to maintain the momentum in the economic activities of the country and to continue food production, Bangladesh Bank has set up a special refinancing scheme of Tk. 5,000.00 (five thousand) Crore. Under the scheme, Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited received the award in recognition of being able to disburse 100% loan at the end of the stipulated term of the scheme against the allocation of Tk. 60.00 (sixty) crore.

Among others the Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank  A. K. M Sajedur Rahman Khan, the Executive Director of Agricultural Credit Department  Md. Awlad Hossain Chowdhury, the General Manager of Agricultural Credit Department  Md. Abdul Hakim and the Head of SME & Agri Investment Division of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited Md. Abdur Rahim were also present.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

12h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

13h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

1h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

1h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

3h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists