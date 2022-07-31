Shahjalal Islami Bank organises training course for officers 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited organised a two-day training programme for its 40 officers from various branches on 30 July at the training academy of the bank.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammed Younus inaugurated the training course as the chief guest, read a press release.

The Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury was present as the special guest.

President & CEO of Society for Leadership Skills Development (SLSD) Prof GMA Moinuddin Chowdhury and the Principal of Shahjalal Islami Bank's Training Academy Saidur Rahman were also present in the opening ceremony.