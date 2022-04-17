Shahjalal Islami Bank holds ‘Iftar Mehfil’ in Sylhet

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited organised "Iftar Mehfil" and held a discussion on the "Significance of Mahe Ramadan" on 15 April at the Amanullah Convention Centre, Sylhet.

Managing Director and CEO of the bank M Shahidul Islam was present as chief guest while the Additional Managing Director and CBO Abdul Aziz presided over the ceremony, said a press release.

Alternative Director Mohammad Masud was present as the special guest and the Head of Public Relations Division and Bank Foundation Md Shamsuddoha moderated the programme.

Member Secretary of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the bank Mawlana Md Farid Uddin conducted prayers for the greater welfare of the nation.

Former President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sipar Ahmed, the Chairman of Ibn Sina Hospital Sylhet Maulana Habibur Rahman, the Managing Director of Barakah Power Ltd Golam Rabbani Chowdhury, the Chairman of Alim Industries Alimul Ehsan Chowdhury and the Former Alternative Director of Bank Nazmul Islam Nuru delivered speeches on the occasion.

Among others, the Branch Manager of Dargah Gate Branch of the bank Md Tufael Yakub, the Branch Manager of Sylhet Branch Md Khurshid Alam, the Branch Manager of Subidbazar Branch Mohammed Modabbir Ahmed were present in the Iftar Mehfil.