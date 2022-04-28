Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 21st annual general meeting

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
28 April, 2022

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited held its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday (28 April) through a Digital Platform (with Online Video Conference).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammed Younus presided over the meeting, said a press release.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved 10% cash and 5% stock dividend, and 15% dividend for the shareholders. The Directors reported and audited the balance sheet, the profit and loss account for the year ended on 31 December 2021.

Mohammed Younus, the Managing Director and CEO M Shahidul Islam delivered speeches at the meeting. The EVP and Company Secretary of the bank Md Abul Bashar moderated the programme.    

Among others, the Vice-Chairmen of the Board of Directors Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohammed Golam Quddus, the Directors Md Sanaullah Shahid, Md Harun Miah, Md Abdul Barek, Abdul Halim, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Engineer Md Towhidur Rahman, AK Azad, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Tahera Faruque, Jabun Nahar, Fakir Mashrikuzzaman, Independent Directors Ekramul Haque, KAM Majedur Rahman and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, the Additional Managing Directors of the bank SM Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, the Deputy Managing Directors Md Shahjahan Shiraj, M Akhter Hossain and Nasim Sekander, the Legal Advisor of the Bank Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz, the representative of Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd, the representative of Chattogram Stock Exchange Ltd, the External Auditor of the bank and representative and Director of ACNABIN Chartered Accountant Firm Foij Ahmed, the representative of Independent Scrutinizer of Chartered Accountant Firm-ARTISAN Ahasan Habib, the CFO of the bank Md Jafar Sadeq, FCA and the shareholders participated in the meeting virtually.

